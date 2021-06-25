Sox pitcher Kopech shows 'excellent progress' in simulated game

Sidelined for a month with a strained left hamstring, White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech pitched a simulated game at Guaranteed Rate Field before Friday night's game vs. Seattle. Associated Press

At some point late next week, Michael Kopech could be in uniform pitching in a real game.

It's likely going to be with Class AAA Charlotte, considering Kopech has been out for a month with a strained left hamstring.

But there is a chance the right-hander could simply rejoin the White Sox's roster based on his showing in a simulated game Friday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field.

"Saw exciting progress," manager Tony La Russa said. "Arm had that life. For not being on the mound and throwing to a catcher and a hitter, he had good command of all of his pitches. Had him do a little fielding and he threw a couple of pickoffs.

"Wait and see how he feels tomorrow but right now I think the best thing would be to maybe do another simulated (game) on Monday. He's making excellent progress."

After Kopech's second session, the Sox should have a much better idea about the next step.

"For that decision, you need to be able to refer to something and today was a real good piece that you could study," La Russa said. "Just the way he let it go and the command. He had good command, which is impressive. He's going to want to do well when he gets here.

"Is it better that he take some innings down at Charlotte or is he ready to go? This is really the best set of observations that we've had so far and we'll get another set Monday and be closer to a decision."

In 14 games (3 starts) with the White Sox this season, Kopech is 2-0 with a 1.72 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 31⅓ innings.

The 25-year-old pitcher opted out last year and missed the 2019 season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

"We definitely need him," shortstop Tim Anderson said. "Big power arm, he was throwing well before he went on the IL. Just to get him back healthy, that's definitely going to help the bullpen out. Hopefully he can pick up where he left off."