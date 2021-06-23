Blackhawks' Pat Foley to conclude broadcasting career next season

Blackhawks TV broadcaster Pat Foley, here with partner Eddie Olczyk, said Wednesday next season will be his last. Courtesy of Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks announced Wednesday Hall of Fame play-by-play broadcaster Pat Foley will call his final season of Hawks hockey during the 2021-22 campaign, the last year of his contract.

Foley's 39th season in the booth will include a yearlong celebration with details to follow in the fall.

"Listening to the great Lloyd Pettit fostered a love for the Chicago Blackhawks and broadcasting at an early age. To follow in his footsteps and broadcast for the team for nearly 40 years is a dream come true for a Chicago native," Foley said in a news release. "Any kid who eats, sleeps and breathes sports, grows up wanting to play for their hometown team.

"Thankfully for me, I realized early on that my playing career wouldn't last beyond intramurals and that broadcasting was the next best thing to staying around the game. I have had conversations with the Blackhawks about my future, and because I cannot guarantee that I would like to continue beyond the length of my contract that ends after next season, they must look ahead.

"I support and respect their plan to transition the broadcast booth and I'm thankful to the Wirtz family and the Blackhawks for this opportunity."

The 2002 Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame inductee and multi Emmy-award winner will call a portion of the upcoming schedule and use the year to pass the torch to his successor. The search for the next Blackhawks' play-by-play broadcaster is currently underway.

"Pat Foley has been synonymous with Chicago Blackhawks hockey for well over a generation," said Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz. "We are thankful for the memories Pat has created for our fans through the years and he will continue to be a part of the Blackhawks family. We are excited to begin this search for a new television play-by-play broadcaster who will create Blackhawks memories for the next generation of fans."

Foley called Blackhawks games from 1980 to 2006 before returning to the Blackhawks booth for the 2008-09 season. Foley partners with U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer Eddie Olczyk to broadcast Blackhawks games on NBC Sports Chicago. The organization honored Foley for his 30th season as the team's play-by-play voice in a pregame ceremony April 19, 2013, at the United Center.