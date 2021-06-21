No. 1 take-away from Houston sweep: White Sox need offensive help

Chicago White Sox's Brian Goodwin breaks his bat while hitting a foul ball against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 18, 2021, in Houston.

Leave it to Tony La Russa to sum up the White Sox's four-game series at Houston, the one that came to a merciful end Sunday.

"My butt is so sore from being kicked four days, it hurts to sit down," the Sox's manager said.

The Astros heaped plenty of pain on the White Sox while sweeping them at Minute Maid Park.

The Sox were outscored 27-8, starters Dylan Cease, Lance Lynn and Dallas Keuchel combined to give up 14 runs in 10 innings, and the two best hitters -- Jose Abreu and Tim Anderson -- combined to go 3-for-30.

"I just think, especially when you try to get it across to fans, explanations are excuses," La Russa said. "We just got beat. We know we can play better, and we will."

Looking like a team that needs to rest and regroup, the White Sox are getting that opportunity this week. They were off Monday and get another break Thursday after playing a two-game series at Pittsburgh.

"Kind of rest up and, if we're not ready to go on Tuesday, then something might be said," Keuchel said. "But I fully expect us to come ready to go on Tuesday. We've played a really hard schedule, and we've played some really, really good ball mixed in now with the last four days.

"But by no means does this (Astros) series really dictate what we're going to do going forward or somebody needs a talking to or whatever. We'll enjoy this off-day and I know we'll come out ready to play on Tuesday and Wednesday and then enjoy another off day on Thursday."

Before heading to Houston, the White Sox almost made it look easy while overcoming one major injury loss after another and stacking up wins.

They finally hit a wall, but it happens.

The Rays, who had the best record in baseball when they played the Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field last week, now have a six-game losing streak after dropping four in a row at Seattle.

The Dodgers lost 10 of 12 in late April and early May, and the Yankees endured a stretch of 8 losses in 10 games.

"It's just been a tough weekend, and that happens in the season," La Russa said. "You can't ignore it or turn the page without thinking about it, and then you turn the page."

Carlos Rodon had the lone quality start against the Astros' high-powered offense, but the Sox's rotation remains a legitimate strength moving forward.

The two days off this week is just what the overworked bullpen needs.

As for the offense, you can't ignore the lack of production.

Losing Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert and now Nick Madrigal with major injuries has put a lot of pressure on the rest of the lineup.

Abreu and Anderson are slumping, but history says they'll both be fine. The same goes for Yoan Moncada, who gets some needed down time this week as he recovers from a sinus infection.

Jimenez has been cleared to resume baseball activities and is on track to be back with the White Sox in August.

The Sox are hoping Robert is able to return in late August or September, but Madrigal is out for the season with a torn hamstring.

Getting help at second base is a definite need for the Sox, and it's also time to address designated hitter.

Jimenez can fill that role when he comes back, or he can split time at DH and left field with Andrew Vaughn.

For the present, don't be surprised if the White Sox call up Jake Burger from Class AAA to take over for slumping designated hitter Yermin Mercedes.

An MVP candidate through late May, when he was batting .364, Mercedes' average has plunged 100 points and he's stuck in an 0-for-18 slump.

As for second base, Burger was moved to the position from his natural third base last week. He has made some good plays and some bad ones, which is to be expected.

Acquiring second baseman Adam Frazier (.322/.388/.451) in a trade with the Pirates makes sense for the Sox, as does landing Eduardo Escobar in a deal with the Diamondbacks.

Escobar made his major-league debut with the White Sox in 2011 and was traded to the Twins the following season for Francisco Liriano.

Not only can he play second base, third and shortstop, the 32-year-old Escobar has big power.

This is another move that makes a lot of sense for the Sox, but Escobar's health could be an issue after he was pulled from Arizona's game Sunday with right quadriceps tightness. The veteran infielder was scheduled to have an MRI on Monday.