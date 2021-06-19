Cubs turn to familiar strategy for blowout recovery

David Ross turned to a proven strategy Saturday, using second baseman Eric Sogard to pitch the ninth inning of an 11-1 loss to Miami.

The last time the Cubs used position players to pitch, Anthony Rizzo made national highlights by striking out Freddie Freeman. The Cubs also won seven of their next nine games after that 10-0 loss in Atlanta on April 28.

Meanwhile, Sogard retired all three Marlins hitters he faced Saturday on fly balls. Cubs position players have thrown 3 scoreless innings this season, between Rizzo, Sogard and Matt Duffy.

"I think we were low on options today, so I was kind of the go-to guy," Sogard said after Saturday's game. "They just told me after my at-bat, 'Hey, you're going out for the night. So I said, 'All right, let's do it.'

Sogard's pitches topped out at 68 miles per hour, so he probably won't be joining the rotation.

"That's the fastball I was working with," he said. "Obviously not trying to blow anybody away, get out of the inning as quick as possible and was able to do that."