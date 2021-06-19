 

Cubs turn to familiar strategy for blowout recovery

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 6/19/2021 8:20 PM

David Ross turned to a proven strategy Saturday, using second baseman Eric Sogard to pitch the ninth inning of an 11-1 loss to Miami.

The last time the Cubs used position players to pitch, Anthony Rizzo made national highlights by striking out Freddie Freeman. The Cubs also won seven of their next nine games after that 10-0 loss in Atlanta on April 28.

 

Meanwhile, Sogard retired all three Marlins hitters he faced Saturday on fly balls. Cubs position players have thrown 3 scoreless innings this season, between Rizzo, Sogard and Matt Duffy.

"I think we were low on options today, so I was kind of the go-to guy," Sogard said after Saturday's game. "They just told me after my at-bat, 'Hey, you're going out for the night. So I said, 'All right, let's do it.'

Sogard's pitches topped out at 68 miles per hour, so he probably won't be joining the rotation.

"That's the fastball I was working with," he said. "Obviously not trying to blow anybody away, get out of the inning as quick as possible and was able to do that."

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Cubs pitcher Alzolay set to return from blister
Related Article
Cubs pitcher Alzolay set to return from blister
 
Cubs feeling seasick after another blowout loss to Marlins
Related Article
Cubs feeling seasick after another blowout loss to Marlins
 
Cubs could use Hoerner, but he's still rehabbing hamstring
Related Article
Cubs could use Hoerner, but he's still rehabbing hamstring
 
Cubs enjoy longer rest, rare Friday night lights
Related Article
Cubs enjoy longer rest, rare Friday night lights
 
Davies get hit by liner, then roughed up in Cubs loss
Related Article
Davies get hit by liner, then roughed up in Cubs loss
 
Hendricks rescues Cubs again, shuts down Mets
Related Article
Hendricks rescues Cubs again, shuts down Mets
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 