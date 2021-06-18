Moving Burger to second base 'makes sense' for White Sox

Second baseman Nick Madrigal tore his right hamstring and is out for the season.

It was a huge loss for the White Sox, but they have good depth behind Madrigal with Danny Mendick and Leury Garcia.

Garcia was not in the starting lineup against the Astros Friday night for the second straight game after hurting his knee sliding into home in Wednesday's win over the Rays.

"It's been barking, so we're kind of taking it easy with him," manager Tony La Russa said. "Just trying to be careful."

The Sox are going to be in big trouble if Mendick gets hurt, so they are looking inside and outside of the organization for solutions.

On Thursday night, Class AAA Charlotte prospect Jake Burger moved over from third base and played second for the first time in his career.

The White Sox's first-round draft pick in 2017 (No. 11 overall) out of Missouri State, Burger handled all 6 chances he had at second base and looked comfortable turning a double play.

"I think that's what you want to do, you want to make sure there are different ways that if he earns a promotion, there are ways to get in the lineup," La Russa said. "The obvious thing is, Yoan (Moncada) at third base, the way he's been swinging the bat, there's another option like second base.

"I think it's really smart, and it's smarter if you do it down there where it's not such a microscope, just watching every move you make. I like that they're exposing him to second base down there. It makes sense."

Burger will get more work at second base, but he was Charlotte's designated hitter Friday.