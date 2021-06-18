Hamilton's return to Sox still uncertain

Billy Hamilton is eligible to come off the injury list after suffering a right oblique strain in a June 5 game against the Tigers.

The veteran outfielder's return is still TBA, and Hamilton had a setback during batting practice Thursday.

"He took a swing and felt a little something," manager Tony La Russa said. "So take it easy with him today. You need to pass all the tests for a number of days before you really feel comfortable throwing him in there, whether it's even going out on a rehab assignment. I do know that yesterday he felt a little pinch so the workout was backed off. Just take it day by day."