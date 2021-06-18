Feder: ESPN 1000 set to launch FM simulcast on new HD2 channel

WMVP 1000-AM, the ESPN sports/talk station and radio home of Chicago White Sox baseball, is set to launch its first FM digital transmission with a full-time simulcast on an HD2 channel.

Good Karma Brands, which operates ESPN 1000, has signed a local marketing agreement with Hubbard Radio to broadcast 24/7 on 100.3 HD2, a previously dormant HD2 channel associated with adult contemporary WSHE 100.3-FM.

It's expected to be operational in time for tonight's White Sox game against the Houston Astros.

"Our partnership with Hubbard Chicago will allow fans to hear our ESPN 1000 shows and White Sox baseball in crystal clear, digital FM," said Mike Thomas, ESPN Chicago market manager.

Once it's on, Thomas said, "you can listen to 'Chicago's Home for Sports' on ESPN 1000, 100.3 HD2 and on your phone from anywhere on the ESPN Chicago app."

The expansion comes as ESPN 1000 is seeing an uptick in the ratings attributed to its White Sox broadcasts. In the latest Nielsen Audio survey, the station tied for eighth place in evenings among men between 25 and 54.

