Ninth-inning rally lifts Boomers to win

The Schaumburg Boomers recorded 4 hits in the top of the ninth inning to score 4 runs and stun the Windy City ThunderBolts with a 5-2 victory on Wednesday night in Crestwood.

Schaumburg jumped in front 1-0 in the top of the first when Nick Ames doubled home Chase Dawson. The double was the last hit for the Boomers until the ninth inning.

Windy City starter Tom Jager, making his first professional start, retired 15 straight after walking Willy Garcia in the fourth. Garcia was activated from the injured list before the game.

Windy City tied the game in the third and grabbed a 2-1 lead with a solo homer in the seventh against starter Orlando Rodriguez.

The ninth-inning rally began with Quincy Nieporte drawing a walk. Pinch runner Brett Milazzo moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a single from Ames to tie the game. Luke Becker and Nick Oddo also tacked on RBI singles while another run came in on a wild pitch.

Rodriguez allowed 2 runs over 7 innings in a no-decision, walking 4 and striking out 6. Jake Joyce earned the win by working the eighth, improving to 2-0. Darrell Thompson struck out the side in the ninth for his second save. The Boomers had just 2 hits entering the ninth, but finished with 6. Ames posted 2 with 2 RBIs.

The Boomers (10-9) jumped over the ThunderBolts in the early standings with the win. The roadtrip will conclude with the rubber game of the series on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. LHP Aaron Rozek (2-0, 2.33) takes the ball against LHP Jake Fisher (1-2, 7.94).