Losing Madrigal (torn hamstring) latest injury blow for White Sox

White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal was placed on the 60-day injury list Thursday with a torn right hamstring. He'll be out at least six weeks and could be facing season-ending surgery. Associated Press

Can the White Sox survive yet another major nick to a key player?

Before Thursday night's game against the Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field, general manager Rick Hahn announced second baseman Nick Madrigal is on the 60-day injured list with a proximal tear of his right hamstring.

Leading the Sox with a .305 batting average and 61 hits, the 24-year-old second baseman injured his leg in the seventh inning Wednesday night running to first base on a groundball to third.

"At this point we are still exploring options and our doctors are talking to different specialists about the treatment protocol, which could potentially include season-ending surgery," Hahn said. "The other extreme may be simply a matter of rest and rehabilitation as the hamstring heals. Regardless of which path we're on, he'll be inactive for a minimum of six weeks, thus the 60-day IL placement."

Veteran outfielder Brian Goodwin came up from Class AAA Charlotte to take Madrigal's roster spot.

For now, Leury Garcia and Danny Mendick will split time at second base, although Hahn is open to exploring trade possibilities.

Left fielder Eloy Jimenez is still out with a ruptured left pectoral tendon and center fielder Luis Robert is down with a torn right hip flexor.

Reliever/starter Michael Kopech (hamstring) and outfielder Billy Hamilton (oblique) are also on the IL.

Thanks to the starting rotation, which led the American League with a 2.98 ERA heading into Thursday's play, the White Sox have risen above endless adversity and have one of the best records in baseball.

"What we're dealing with here is a first-place team that has overcome numerous challenges already this season," Hahn said. "We've seen various guys step up with the opportunities they've been provided over the first 10 weeks or so of the season. And over the next several weeks we're going to have more opportunities for other players internally to be given the opportunity to step up and help us stay afloat, if not ideally expand our lead in the division.

"That said, it's obviously very disappointing, for Nick especially, but for all of us. Again, we aren't quite certain of the timeline other than it's going to be a matter of months. But with regards to some of the other things we've had to endure, there remains optimism that some of these players will return at some point over the course of this season."

Getting Jimenez and Robert back would obviously give the Sox a needed one-two offensive punch just in time for the playoffs.

"Their trajectories are both good and we remain optimistic on both returning at some point this year," Hahn said. "Just sort of manage what is coming next, on both players. At some point, we would hope to be able to say they've been cleared to resume baseball activities. At that point, given how much time they've missed, it's still going to be a several week process before they are ready for a rehab assignment. That would be the next stage."