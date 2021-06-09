Chicago White Sox's Madrigal suffers leg injury

White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal favors his right foot as he is helped off the field by third-base coach Joe McEwing, right, and a member of the medical staff in the seventh inning. Associated Press

The White Sox were on the losing end Wednesday night, and there haven't been many of those lately.

There was another player loss as well, and the Sox can't afford too many more of those.

While falling to the Blue Jays 6-2 at Guaranteed Rate Field, emerging star Nick Madrigal had to be helped off the field after grounding out to third base to end the seventh inning.

Madrigal injured his right leg, and he had to be helped into the Sox's clubhouse. The early diagnosis is right hamstring soreness and the second baseman will be further evaluated Thursday.

"We'll know more once things cool off a little bit," manager Tony La Russa said. "Unfortunately, it's a conversation we've had before. But the games do go on. We just hope it's not something where it's a big tear that puts him out for a long time. He's a big, big part of our club."

With outfielders Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert and Billy Hamilton already on the injured list, losing Madrigal for an extended stretch would put even more pressure on the White Sox's offense.

Batting .305 for the season, Madrigal is 10-for-27 over a seven-game hitting streak.

The Sox were fortunate to avoid what would have been a bizarre injury in the first inning involving Jose Abreu.

As Jake Lamb scored from second base on Yoan Moncada's single, Abreu was moving from the on-deck circle to the left side of the plate to signal him to slide.

Before he got there, home umpire Eric Bacchus picked up Moncada's bat and flipped it backward.

The bat hit Abreu, who fell to the ground and grabbed his left knee. The American League's reigning MVP shook it off and was able to stay in the game.

Bacchus also was a factor in the fourth inning, when Yasmani Grandal slid into home and appeared to score on Andrew Vaughn's single.

Grandal was called out on a tag by catcher Reese McGuire, and the ruling was not overturned on the replay.

Aided by an error by shortstop Tim Anderson, Toronto scored 3 runs off White Sox relief pitcher Aaron Bummer in the eighth inning to take a 4-2 lead, but starter Lance Lynn had another impressive outing.

Coming in with a 6-0 record and 1.38 ERA over his last seven starts, Lynn pitched 7 innings against the Jays and allowed 1 run on 4 hits. The 34-year-old righty had 9 strikeouts and didn't issue a walk.

"You always have stretches where things go well, kind of click," Lynn said. "I've had good starts to the season before. I think I've learned from them because they kind of came up and bit me as we got into the middle of June and July. So you can't rest on what you've done to start the year because this game will come back and bite you."