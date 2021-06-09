2020 first-round pick Reichel signs 3-year deal with Blackhawks
After Lukas Reichel was selected 17th overall by the Blackhawks in last year's draft, the German forward hoped to begin his NHL career when the 2021-22 season rolled around.
That dream moved one step closer to reality Wednesday when the 19-year-old inked a three-year, entry-level deal with the Hawks. It carries a $925,000 cap hit.
Mark Kelley, the Hawks Vice President of Amateur Scouting, said last year he believes Reichel can develop into a top-six forward who could play on a line with players like Patrick Kane, Kirby Dach and Alex DeBrincat.
President of hockey operations and general manage Stan Bowman said in a statement: "Lukas made tremendous strides in his second year as a professional. The game appeared to slow down for him this past season, which allowed his playmaking skills to be on full display."
The 6-foot, 170-pounder had 2 goals and 3 assists in nine playoff games while helping Eisbaren Berlin capture the 2021 championship in Germany's top league, the DEL. He added 10 goals and 17 assists in 38 regular-season games.
Reichel also helped lead Germany to a fourth-place finish in the recently completed World Championships by scoring 2 goals and notching 4 assists.
Reichel will speak with reporters at 11 a.m. Friday.