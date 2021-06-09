2020 first-round pick Reichel signs 3-year deal with Blackhawks

The Blackhawks Wednesday announced the signing of Lukas Reichel, chosen 17th overall in last year's NHL draft. Daily Herald File Photo

After Lukas Reichel was selected 17th overall by the Blackhawks in last year's draft, the German forward hoped to begin his NHL career when the 2021-22 season rolled around.

That dream moved one step closer to reality Wednesday when the 19-year-old inked a three-year, entry-level deal with the Hawks. It carries a $925,000 cap hit.

Mark Kelley, the Hawks Vice President of Amateur Scouting, said last year he believes Reichel can develop into a top-six forward who could play on a line with players like Patrick Kane, Kirby Dach and Alex DeBrincat.

President of hockey operations and general manage Stan Bowman said in a statement: "Lukas made tremendous strides in his second year as a professional. The game appeared to slow down for him this past season, which allowed his playmaking skills to be on full display."

The 6-foot, 170-pounder had 2 goals and 3 assists in nine playoff games while helping Eisbaren Berlin capture the 2021 championship in Germany's top league, the DEL. He added 10 goals and 17 assists in 38 regular-season games.

Reichel also helped lead Germany to a fourth-place finish in the recently completed World Championships by scoring 2 goals and notching 4 assists.

Reichel will speak with reporters at 11 a.m. Friday.