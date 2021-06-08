Injured Kopech 'feeling better and better'
Updated 6/8/2021 7:35 PM
On the injured list since May 28 with a strained left hamstring, Sox pitcher Michael Kopech's return to the roster is still uncertain.
"I talked to him today, he's feeling better and better," manager Tony La Russa said. "I think what you're looking for, when he throws or runs, he doesn't feel anything. I still think he's got a little pinch in there that's holding him back some but he's making progress."
In 13 games (3 starts), Kopech is 2-0 with a 1.78 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 30⅓ innings.
