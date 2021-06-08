Abreu back in Sox's lineup after needed break

Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu catches a fly ball by Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop in foul territory during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, June 5, 2021. Associated Press

The White Sox are hoping Jose Abreu -- in a 4-for-26 slump heading into Tuesday -- gets back to his old self after a two-day break.

Monday was an off day and manager Tony La Russa sat Abreu out of Sunday's 3-0 win over the Tigers.

"Part of it was physical, mostly mental, especially since he plays at such a high level," La Russa said. "He puts so much responsibility on himself, you just wear the grey matter out. A day off was great. Two in a row, he's going to be himself. It's just fair once in a while to refresh."