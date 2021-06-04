White Sox's ice-cold Mercedes stalled at plate

An extended slump has dropped White Sox rookie Yermin Mercedes' batting average under .300 for the first time this season. Associated Press

After going 0-for-3 against Detroit Thursday night, Yermin Mercedes' batting average dropped to .299.

An 0-for-22 slide heading into Friday left the White Sox rookie under .300 for the first time this season.

"He's being pitched tough," manager Tony La Russa said. "Guys fall behind, they're not just coming right after him, early in the count or later in the count. He's in a period of adjustment, some of it is the way he's being pitched.

"One of the most amazing things of his success was, he hadn't seen those (pitchers). Now, they made some adjustments. They just have an advantage over him, but stay sound with his approach and he'll get his hits."