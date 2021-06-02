 

White Sox-Indians rained out in Cleveland

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • White Sox starter Dylan Cease delivers in the first inning of Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Indians in Cleveland. Wednesday's game was rained out and will be made up as part of a September doubleheader.

Scot Gregor
 
 
Updated 6/2/2021 11:01 AM

The White Sox and Indians played a doubleheader at Progressive Field on Monday, making up an April 21 game that was rained out.

The top two teams in the AL Central will play another doubleheader in Cleveland Sept. 23 after Wednesday's game was also washed out.

 

It will be a split affair, with Game 1 starting at 12:10 p.m. and Game 2 at 5:10 p.m.

The doubleheader also begins a five-game series that could have a big say in which teams wins the division. The Sox currently hold a 2½-game lead over the Indians.

