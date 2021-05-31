White Sox sitting pretty moving into June

Chicago White Sox's Leury Garcia, right, and Yermin Mercedes celebrate after both score in the second inning of Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians on Monday in Cleveland. Associated Press

Adam Eaton won a World Series ring with the Nationals in 2019, so he has a fresh perspective on what it takes to be a successful team.

"Anybody can do it for two months," the White Sox's right fielder said. "You've got to do it for six-plus."

Plenty of season -- and very likely postseason -- lies ahead for the Sox, but they are starting to notice their lofty standing heading into June.

"It is a good feeling to be on a winning team that has a chance to win every night," third baseman Yoan Moncada said through a translator. "Definitely different from those years when we were rebuilding. It wasn't easy.

"Definitely, it's good to be at this moment with this team. We are having fun, we are playing very good baseball."

In Monday's holiday doubleheader at Cleveland, the White Sox won their fifth in a row in Game 1, an 8-6 decision over the Indians in 8 innings.

The Sox lost Game 2, 3-1.

"It's one of the first things that I noticed," said Jimmy Lambert, who came up from Class AAA Charlotte to start the nightcap. "It's all about the win, that's all that matters. It's a lot of fun to pitch for a team that's maybe one of the best in baseball."

At 33-21, the White Sox have the fourth-best record in the major leagues.

Their bid to make it six straight wins fell short in Game 2 as the offense struck out 12 times and went 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

After pitching 2 innings of relief for the Sox last season, Lambert made his first start Monday and gave up 3 runs on 7 hits in 3⅔ innings.

"It's kind of indescribable how it felt to be back," said Lambert, who was returned to Charlotte after the game. "When you get sent out of here, there's no telling if you're going to be back, especially with the arm troubles I've had in the past. It was special to be out there. I would have loved to pitch to a win, but I'm definitely happy to have gotten my first start under my belt. I'm overall OK with how I threw."

In Game 1, Carlos Rodon was roughed up for 5 runs on 9 hits over 6 innings, but the White Sox's bats picked him up.

Before Eaton's 2-run homer in the eighth, Zack Collins had a 2-run double in the second inning.

"It wasn't my best stuff," Rodon said. "I'm happy about the way we finished that game off. Grinded out a win."