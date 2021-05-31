Hamilton making all-around impact for White Sox

Chicago White Sox's Billy Hamilton makes a leaping catch of Minnesota Twins' Kyle Garlick's deep fly ball with the bases loaded during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Chicago. Associated Press

With Adam Engel due back soon from his rehabilitation assignment at Class AAA Charlotte, the White Sox are going to have a tough roster decision to make.

Earlier in the season, veteran outfielder Billy Hamilton looked like the obvious choice to go when an 0-for-14 slump dropped his batting average to .125.

A 4-for-4 game against the Twins on May 12 got Hamilton going, and now the veteran outfielder is helping the Sox with his bat, speed and power.

In Game 1 vs. Cleveland Monday, Hamilton was the designated runner at second base to open the eighth inning. He stole third and scored the go-ahead run on Jose Abreu's sacrifice fly. In Game 2, he went 2-for-3.

Hamilton hit home runs vs. the Orioles on Saturday and Sunday.

"I just want to keep coming out every day and get a chance to do whatever I can do to help the team win," Hamilton said. "It's not about hitting home runs, it's about making contact."

For as good as he's been on the field the last couple of weeks, the 30-year-old Hamilton has been a great teammate since the start of the season.

"He's a magnetic figure in that clubhouse and in the dugout," manager Tony La Russa said. "Guys just go to him."