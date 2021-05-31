After four-day break, Eaton produces in return to Sox's lineup
Updated 5/31/2021 7:47 PM
Physically speaking, Adam Eaton isn't in great shape.
"We're battling a few things," the White Sox's right fielder said. "Good enough. I think a lot are guys are good enough right now. Not playing at 100% but we're 70, 80%."
After sitting out the four-game series against Baltimore at Guaranteed Rate Field with a sore hamstring, Eaton was good enough to start both games of Monday's doubleheader at Cleveland.
"A couple days off did some good for me," Eaton said. "Still feeling the ailments but not as much as it was. It was good to be able to produce."
In a 7-for-57 (.123) slump entering Game 1, Eaton went 2-for-4 and his 2-run homer in the eighth inning decided the outcome.
