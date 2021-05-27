Relief pitcher Ryan Burr back in White Sox bullpen

Relief pitcher Ryan Burr has come up from Triple-A Charlotte after the White Sox placed Michael Kopech on the Bereavement List. MLB Photos via AP

With Michael Kopech on the Bereavement List, the White Sox purchased relief pitcher Ryan Burr's contract from Triple-A Charlotte.

Burr spent last year at the Sox's training facility in Schaumburg and his 2019 season was cut short by Tommy John surgery.

In 8 appearances with Charlotte, Burr was 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 2 saves.

"It's an actual season again and real, real games going on," Burr said. "It took me a little bit to kind of get back in the swing of that and be able to pitch every other day or every couple of days, bouncing back, stuff like that. I'm just really excited to be here. Really looking forward to help the team in any way that I can."