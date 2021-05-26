Sox won't rush Engel's rehab stint at Class AAA Charlotte

Outfielder Adam Engel started a rehab assignment with Class AAA Charlotte on Tuesday, Out since March 20 with a hamstring injury, the White Sox aren't going to rush him back. Associated Press

In his first rehab game with Class AAA Charlotte Tuesday night, Adam Engel was 1-for-4 with a solo home run as the designated hitter.

Out since March 20, when he injured his right hamstring in a Cactus League game, Engel is likely looking at ant extended stay in Charlotte before returning to the Sox's outfield.

"He's going to be in a hurry to be back," manager Tony La Russa said. "I've gone through this my whole career with guys, they want to come back as soon as they start feeling good. He's feeling good but he needs his timing."

The White Sox need help in the outfield, but La Russa hinted Engel is going to need more than a week of play in the minor leagues.

"Guys want to come back because if you're healthy, you want to contribute," La Russa said. "We want him healthy and productive, and we still have four-plus months to go. We'll see, time will tell. We can't be impatient and get him here."