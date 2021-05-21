Anderson: Sox manager La Russa 'the dad, we're like the bad kids'

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, right, is congratulated in the dugout by manager Tony La Russa after he scored on a double in Monday's win over the Twins. Before Friday night's game vs. the Yankees, Anderson made light of the ongoing controversy focused on La Russa. "Tony's like the dad ... we're like the bad kids that don't listen." Associated Press

The White Sox are still one big family.

Thanks to being in first place and having the best record in the American League, they're usually happy. And like most normal families, the Sox have had some dysfunction.

"We're not going to always agree, and that's OK," shortstop Tim Anderson said.

For much of the week, manager Tony La Russa has appeared to be in one corner and White Sox players in the other.

Calling popular rookie Yermin Mercedes "clueless" for swinging on a 3-0 pitch against Twins position player Willians Astudillo and homering with two outs in the ninth inning with the Sox holding a 15-4 lead, La Russa was widely derided for losing the clubhouse and being out of touch with a game he's returned to after a nine-year absence.

Anderson insists La Russa is still in the White Sox's family photo.

"We touched on it, but we try not to spend too much time on it," Anderson said. "We let you guys talk about it and as you see, the media talks about it. But for us, it's OK.

"Tony's like the dad, we're like his kids. We're like the bad kids that don't listen. But we all get along, so we're just going to keep pushing and he knows. We're going to go out and play and have fun. The ultimate goal is to get wins and enjoy the game. Hopefully we can just keep pushing and move on past this."

Before the White Sox opened a weekend series against New York at Yankee Stadium Friday night, La Russa was asked again about the biggest story in baseball this week and said he's still "not aware of most of it."

He did get a kick out of Anderson's father/bad kids comparison.

"I think any father would like being a dad of a son like Tim because his bad just means he went from very, very good to just good," La Russa said. "There's no bad with Tim. That's why I made it a point to explain the 3-0 deal. Once they understood it, I think it's just a matter of opinion, but they knew where I was coming from and I was coming from a place that truly meant to protect our team."

La Russa sent a note of apology to Twins manager Rocco Baldelli after Mercedes missed the take sign and swung away in the Sox's blowout win.

It was not well received, and the Minnesota reliever Tyler Duffey threw at Mercedes in Tuesday's game.

Duffey was hit with a three-game suspension and fine.

"If you don't want somebody to hit a homer, don't get on the mound," Anderson said. "It was definitely a sign of weakness from Duffey and the Twins."

La Russa had no problem with Duffey throwing behind Mercedes.

Anderson said the White Sox have no problem with their 76-year-old manager and his old-school approach.

"We just keep moving and keep playing," Anderson said. "And he knows that, he knows that. We're not going to always be on the same page, but at the end of the day we've all got to go out and get a win, and we've got to keep pushing. It's OK to disagree with each other, but we're all definitely pulling from the same string."