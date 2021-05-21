Abreu back in White Sox lineup

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu, left, hits a grounder on April 18 against Boston. Abreu returned to the lineup Friday after sitting out the last 3 games with an injured ankle. Associated Press

After sitting out the three-game series against the Twins with an inflamed left ankle earlier in the week, Jose Abreu was determined to get back in the lineup against the Yankees Friday.

On the White Sox's charter flight from Minneapolis to New York Wednesday, Abreu proved he was feeling better.

"The guys were in a good mood, they won a big game and there was a lot of fun," manager Tony La Russa said. "(Abreu) made it a point to dance in the aisle just to show, 'I'll be ready Friday.' I guess there isn't anything this guy does that should surprise you when it comes to being ready to help our team."

Abreu was back at first base against New York and he played in his 1,00th game with the Sox, one of just 29 players in franchise history to reach that milestone.