'Big mistake': Sox' La Russa not a fan of Mercedes swinging at 3-0 pitch, hitting homer

Chicago White Sox's Yermin Mercedes, right, is congratulated by third base coach Joe McEwing after his home run off Minnesota Twins' Willians Astudillo in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Minneapolis. Associated Press

With the White Sox just about finished pounding the Twins Monday night at Target Field, Yermin Mercedes came to the plate with two outs in the ninth inning.

The Sox held a 15-4 lead, and utility position player Willians Astudillo was on the mound as Minnesota's relief pitcher.

Throwing lollipops that didn't even hit 50 mph, Astudillo retired Nick Madrigal and Jake Lamb before falling behind Mercedes 3-0.

Given the lopsided score, White Sox manager Tony La Russa signaled third-base coach Joe McEwing to have Mercedes take the next pitch and hopefully draw a walk.

The Sox's animated rookie designated hitter swung away, crushing the 47-mph pitch for a 429-foot home run to center field.

Astudillo didn't seem to like it, and he had some words for Mercedes. Twins TV analyst Roy Smalley quickly said he didn't like the swing as Mercedes rounded the bases.

White Sox right fielder Adam Eaton didn't seem to like it, and he was spotted talking to Mercedes when he got back to the dugout.

La Russa might have been the most upset with Mercedes not picking up the sign and then swinging away.

"Big mistake," the Sox's 76-year-old manager said.

Back in the dugout for the first time since 2011, La Russa knows the game has changed and he's fine with players flipping their bats after hitting homers and pitchers fist-pumping strikeouts.

But the Hall of Fame manager is not a fan of Mercedes' decision to unload on a 3-0 pitch late in a blowout.

"That's just sportsmanship and respect for the game and respect for your opponent," La Russa said. "He made a mistake, so there will be a consequence that he has to endure here within our family. But it won't happen again because Joe (McEwing) will be on the lookout and I will be, too, and we'll go running in front of the pitcher if we have to.

"He's not going to do that again. I heard he said something like, 'I play my game.' No he doesn't. He plays the game of Major League Baseball, respects the game, respects the opponents. And he's got to respect the signs. When he gets the take sign, he takes. He's in there today, so the consequence is not sitting him down. It's a learning experience.

"The fact that he is a rookie that was excited helps explain why he just was clueless. But now he's got a clue."

Mercedes spoke to reporters before La Russa prior to Tuesday night's game against the Twins. He said everything was fine in the clubhouse and did not apologize for homering on the 3-0 pitch.

"I'm going to play like that," Mercedes said. "You know, I'm Yermin. If I change it, everything's going to change. Everything was good, some of my teammates talked with me, just be relaxed, everything was good, everything was great. We're good."\

Naturally, there were instant reactions to La Russa's comments about Mercedes on social media. The overwhelming majority of them were negative.

La Russa cares more about playing the game the way he believes is right.

"I think the score dictates, sometimes, when you have to quit pushing," he said. "My answer is the No. 1 entertainment in our game is for two teams competing against each other. It's a real competition, one is going to win and one is going to lose, the excitement of you get to the last three innings and you are not sure, that's the entertainment. Beating one club up, I'm not sure fans enjoy that."