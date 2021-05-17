 

Ross biased, but thinks SEC makes a difference in baseball

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago Cubs manager David Ross watches against the Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Detroit on Sunday.

    Chicago Cubs manager David Ross watches against the Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Detroit on Sunday. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 5/17/2021 9:06 PM

When talking about Cubs rookie pitcher Keegan Thompson, manager David Ross has lauded the experience of playing in the SEC, one of the country's best college baseball conferences. Thompson pitched at Auburn for three years.

"I think playing in big-time college baseball atmosphere and one of the elite conferences, really helps you," Ross said. "Playing against good talent, being a Friday night guy in the SEC, going out there and toeing the rubber. The stadiums now in college are bigger and nicer and the expectations are high and you're playing against great competition.

 

"So when you get to the big moment, you understand how to handle nerves and moments. You can just see a well-polished young man that handles the moment really well and understands what he has to do."

That sort of comment also begs the question of where Ross' loyalty lies. He also played at Auburn, but transferred to Florida and went to the College World Series with both schools. Ross also grew up in Tallahassee, home of Florida State.

"When we were in Cincinnati, (Thompson's) parents were screaming 'War Eagle' at me," Ross said. "First time I've heard that in a while in a major league stadium. For me, I'm the ultimate bandwagon. Whoever's winning that year, that's who I'm rooting for, that's the way I go with it.

"I grew up in Tallahassee, my mom worked there, I've got season tickets to basketball, football. I grew up a Seminole fan. I went to Auburn, love Auburn. Transferred and went to Florida. I probably go in order of rooting fro teams, probably Auburn, Florida State, Florida.

"Just because of my roots in Tallahassee, you grow up not to like the Gators. Then I played there and ended up liking them. Still root for the baseball program there. That's where I'm at."

Maybe at the next Auburn-Alabama football game, Ross should be standing on the sideline between Bo Jackson and Frank Thomas.

• Twitter: @McGrawDHBulls

