No telling when Cubs' Bryant might return to third base

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant looks to fans during the first inning of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers on April 7 at Wrigley Field. Associated Press

Kris Bryant hasn't started at third base since April 20 and Cubs manager David Ross said he might give Bryant a chance to get used to his old position before he moves him back. Matt Duffy and David Bote have handled third base for most of the last month.

"He hasn't taken any ground balls at third. We need to incorporate that," Ross said. "Part of the job of managing is keeping guys fresh and healthy and when guys are swinging the bat really well, finding a spot for them. We'll find a spot for Kris for sure.

"I think he's willing to do whatever and has played a lot of innings at third and probably feels pretty natural over there. I've seen him really comfortable in the outfield and very consistent. I like him out there. I like the mix of our dynamic."

Marisnick working

Ross said outfielder Jake Marisnick has been aggressively rehabbing his hamstring injury, which could be a sign he won't be out long.

"He's in here getting treatment every day," Ross said. "I saw him in here getting treatment every day. I saw him running some stadium stairs today with Nate (Whitney), our PT on staff. He's working to get back.

"I don't have any kind of time frame still, but he's definitely moving around and was moving good today. Told him he's moving better than I can and I feel like I'm kind of healthy. So it was a promising sign."