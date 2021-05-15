 

No telling when Cubs' Bryant might return to third base

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant looks to fans during the first inning of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers on April 7 at Wrigley Field.

    Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant looks to fans during the first inning of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers on April 7 at Wrigley Field. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 5/15/2021 9:03 PM

Kris Bryant hasn't started at third base since April 20 and Cubs manager David Ross said he might give Bryant a chance to get used to his old position before he moves him back. Matt Duffy and David Bote have handled third base for most of the last month.

"He hasn't taken any ground balls at third. We need to incorporate that," Ross said. "Part of the job of managing is keeping guys fresh and healthy and when guys are swinging the bat really well, finding a spot for them. We'll find a spot for Kris for sure.

 

"I think he's willing to do whatever and has played a lot of innings at third and probably feels pretty natural over there. I've seen him really comfortable in the outfield and very consistent. I like him out there. I like the mix of our dynamic."

Marisnick working

Ross said outfielder Jake Marisnick has been aggressively rehabbing his hamstring injury, which could be a sign he won't be out long.

"He's in here getting treatment every day," Ross said. "I saw him in here getting treatment every day. I saw him running some stadium stairs today with Nate (Whitney), our PT on staff. He's working to get back.

"I don't have any kind of time frame still, but he's definitely moving around and was moving good today. Told him he's moving better than I can and I feel like I'm kind of healthy. So it was a promising sign."

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Cubs activate Arrieta, Hoerner ahead of Friday's game
Related Article
Cubs activate Arrieta, Hoerner ahead of Friday's game
 
Crowds at Wrigley will increase, but Cubs not an 85% team
Related Article
Crowds at Wrigley will increase, but Cubs not an 85% team
 
Cubs' Bryant doing fine after illness, hit by pitch
Related Article
Cubs' Bryant doing fine after illness, hit by pitch
 
Bryant, Arrieta lead Cubs to throwback win over Tigers
Related Article
Bryant, Arrieta lead Cubs to throwback win over Tigers
 
What's ahead for Chicago Cubs: roster overhaul or dawn of a new era?
Related Article
What's ahead for Chicago Cubs: roster overhaul or dawn of a new era?
 
Why the Cubs' defense is off to a slow start
Related Article
Why the Cubs' defense is off to a slow start
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 