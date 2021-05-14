Versatile Lopez just looking to help Royals

Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez turns the double play after forcing out the White Sox's Leury Garcia at second and getting Nick Madrigal at first in the seventh inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field. Associated Press

Naperville Central High School product Nicky Lopez was a Gold Glove finalist for the Royals last season, as a second baseman.

Lopez has been playing shortstop this season after Adalberto Mondesi went down late in spring training with a right oblique strain. Lopez started both games of Friday's doubleheader vs. the White Sox at short.

Mondesi is expected to rejoin Kansas City in a week and Lopez could shift back to second, which would move Whit Merrifield to the outfield.

Or, Merrifield could stay at second and Lopez could take on a utility role.

"Obviously, we can't wait to have (Mondesi) back because he's just going to make our lineup that much deeper," Lopez told the Kansas City Star. "Personally, what it means for me, I can't really think about that. I'm just going to think about each and every day I get the opportunity to play. When he comes back, we'll see what happens, what they want me to do."