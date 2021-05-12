Bears open season on 'Sunday Night Football' vs. Rams at SoFi Stadium

Bears running back David Montgomery runs around Rams middle linebacker Micah Kiser during last October's game at SoFi Stadium. Associated Press

The Bears will open the 2021 season against the L.A. Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Associated Press

The Bears open the 2021 season Sept. 12 on "Sunday Night Football" against the L.A. Rams at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams and NBC made the announcement Wednesday morning.

It'll be the first game with fans at the new $5 billion stadium.

The Bears are expected to release their schedule at ChicagoBears.com at 6:45 p.m. The complete NFL schedule will be released at 7 p.m.

This will be the Bears' second trip to SoFi. The Rams beat the Bears 24-10 in Week 7 last season.

The Bears will see a familiar face in the opener. They opened on the road last year against Detroit and quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Rams acquired Stafford in an offseason trade.