'Close to 100%,' Eaton returns to White Sox's lineup

Chicago White Sox's Adam Eaton, right, scores as Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez, left, waits for the ball in the sixth inning in a baseball game, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Cleveland. Associated Press

After sitting out Saturday and Sunday at Kansas City and getting more needed rest on Monday's off day, right fielder Adam Eaton was back in the White Sox lineup in the series opener against the Twins.

Eaton, who also missed last Wednesday's game at Cincinnati, has been dealing with a sore knee and hamstring.

"I think he's pretty close to 100%," manager Tony La Russa said.

The bumps and bruises have taken a toll on Eaton, who came into Tuesday's game mired in a 1-for-20 slump before singling in his first at-bat.

"Subconsciously, maybe a little bit," Eaton said, "That's no excuse. I'm no different than anybody else out there. TA (Tim Anderson), everyone's dealing with stuff. I'm no different, just trying to grind my way through and figure out a way to be as successful as I can with what I have and with the struggles that I've had lately. I'm swinging at a lot of pitches out of the zone."

Danny Mendick filled in for Eaton against the Royals over the weekend and the infielder did a solid job playing right field.

"I kind of just looked at it as, yes I am a baseball player but I consider myself an athlete," Mendick said, "I just want to go out there and be athletic. I told myself just catch the ball, throw the ball, field the ball, kind of like I do in the infield."