Brother of Bears' Tarik Cohen found dead in North Carolina

Tyrell Cohen, the brother of the Bears' Tarik Cohen, was found dead Sunday at an electrical substation in North Carolina, police said. Associated Press

Tyrell Antar Cohen, brother of Bears running back Tarik Cohen, was found dead Sunday in Wake County, N.C.

Cohen, 25, apparently died by electrocution while trying to climb power equipment at an electrical substation, sheriff's office spokesperson Eric Curry told the Raleigh News & Observer.

Tarik Cohen, who grew up in Bunn, N.C., posted several times to social media late Saturday night and into Sunday morning that his brother was missing. He has since deleted those social media posts.

The Bears released the following statement late Sunday night:

"We are heartbroken to learn of the death of Tarik Cohen's twin brother, Tyrell. Our immediate thoughts and prayers go out to Tarik, his mother, Tilwanda, and the rest of their family and loved ones. On behalf of the entire Bears family, we extend our most heartfelt sympathies to all who mourn his loss."

Curry said Tyrell Cohen fled the scene of a car crash in Raleigh around 2 a.m. Saturday. Police couldn't locate him so they called off the search.

Later that night, Cohen's family filed a missing-person report and officers resumed looking for him Sunday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a call from a Duke Energy substation in the area where an employee had discovered Tyrell Cohen's body.

Authorities do not suspect foul play, according to statements from Wake County deputies and Raleigh police.