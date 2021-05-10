Blackhawks make progress in a season that ends with 5-4 OT loss to Stars

Chicago Blackhawks' Pius Suter (24) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Collin Delia keeps his eye on the puck after it bounced out of his glove during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars Monday, May 10, 2021, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Collin Delia wipes his face during a break in the action in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars Monday, May 10, 2021, in Chicago. Associated Press

A lot of things went right for the Blackhawks this season.

Alex DeBrincat bounced back. Patrick Kane was a Hart Trophy candidate for half the year. Kevin Lankinen proved worthy in net. Dominik Kubalik proved his 30-goal campaign was no fluke. Rookies Brandon Hagel, Pius Suter, Philipp Kurashev and Wyatt Kalynuk matured before our eyes.

And so much more.

In many ways the 2021 season, which the Hawks wrapped up Monday by losing to Dallas 5-4 in overtime at the United Center, was a success.

Just don't tell that to coach Jeremy Colliton, who was hardly satisfied with his team's 24-25-7 record.

Like any competitor, he wanted more. More wins, more progress and even more success.

"Satisfied is the wrong word," Colliton said. "But encouraged. We have a lot of positives. Ultimately we're not in the playoffs.

"I mean I understand we said as an organization what the goal was -- to give young players opportunity and see what they do with it. We've done that, but you should always expect more, want more.

"There shouldn't be satisfaction. There should be hunger and drive to do more."

Colliton would have loved to see more out of Dylan Strome, Nikita Zadorov and Duncan Keith. Even Kane struggled a bit down the stretch.

In the big picture, though, there's little doubt that the Hawks made significant progress.

"All these young guys came in and they took major steps this year," said Vinnie Hinostroza, who had a goal and assist against the Stars. "Even when I wasn't with the team, watching some games you could just see how excited they are, how hard they're working and the steps they took all year to get better every day.

"It's great to see. ... I know everyone's going to have big summers, come back and take another step next year."

Collin Delia was the star for much of Monday's game until he allowed 2 goals in less than two minutes midway through the third period. The tallies erased a 4-2 Hawks lead.

Jason Robertson won it for Dallas at 4:30 of overtime. The Hawks failed to score on a 4-on-3 power play that lasted 3:39 of OT.

Delia finished with 45 saves, stopping 39 of Dallas' first 41 shots.

In addition to Hinostroza, DeBrincat (32), Suter (14) and Strome (9) scored for the Hawks, who were outshot 50-23. DeBrincat finished with 32 goals and 24 assists in 52 games. If he kept up that pace over a full campaign, he would have amassed 48 goals and 84 points.

So does DeBrincat see himself scoring 50 during an upcoming campaign?

"In the shortened season, that's always the question if you can sustain it," he said. "But it's my job to figure out a way to do that, so we'll find out in the future."

Kane finished with a career-low 15 goals, although he was on pace for 22, which would have been 1 more than he scored as a rookie. Kane had 4 goals in the last 33 games and did not score in the last 11.