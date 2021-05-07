White Sox announce no surgery for Robert

Out for 12-16 weeks with a right hip flexor injury, White Sox center fielder Luis Robert is not going to have surgery. Associated press

The White Sox announced center fielder Luis Robert will not require surgery as part of the recovery and healing process for the Grade 3 strain of his right hip flexor.

Robert was injured Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field running to first base on an infield single.

Following consultations with a number of specialists, the Sox said rest and rehabilitation was determined to be the best course of action for a full recovery.

Robert is expected to miss 12-16 weeks.

"My understanding in being around different injuries over the years, if you can avoid surgery that's a plus," manager Tony La Russa said. "So I think it is a real healthy sign for Luis. And what's good for Luis is good for us, but I do believe that's good news."