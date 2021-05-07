White Sox announce no surgery for Robert
Updated 5/7/2021 10:00 PM
The White Sox announced center fielder Luis Robert will not require surgery as part of the recovery and healing process for the Grade 3 strain of his right hip flexor.
Robert was injured Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field running to first base on an infield single.
Following consultations with a number of specialists, the Sox said rest and rehabilitation was determined to be the best course of action for a full recovery.
Robert is expected to miss 12-16 weeks.
"My understanding in being around different injuries over the years, if you can avoid surgery that's a plus," manager Tony La Russa said. "So I think it is a real healthy sign for Luis. And what's good for Luis is good for us, but I do believe that's good news."
