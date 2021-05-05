How did the rest of NFC North fare in the draft?

Green Bay opted for defense in the draft's early rounds, choosing Georgia's Eric Stokes with the 29th overall pick. Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings drafted wisely, selecting Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw in the first round. Associated Press

Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell was an excellent pick by the Detroit Lions. Associated Press

The exit polls have been tabulated and the Bears received almost universally high marks for their 2021 draft class.

Now we wait at least two -- maybe three -- years to see if they were deserved.

What happened to the rest of the NFC North, and did teams get much better?

Green Bay: B-

Round (Selection)

1 (29) CB Eric Stokes, Georgia

2 (30) C Josh Myers, Ohio State

3 (22) WR Amari Rodgers, Clemson

4 (37) OG Royce Newman, Ole Miss

5 (29) DT Tedarrell Slaton, Florida

5 (34) CB Shemar Jean-Charles, Appalachian State

6 (30) OT Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin

6 (36) ILB Isaiah McDuffie, Boston College

7 (29) RB Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

Lost in the hoopla around Aaron Rodgers might be general manager Brian Gutekunst's efforts to fortify his offensive line and get his quarterback more weapons.

In part that's because in the first round he went cornerback. While Georgia's Eric Stokes is a great traits guy and might have been the best corner on the board, some preferred Georgia's other corner, Tyson Campbell, and neither was close to the best football player on the board.

Ohio State has become a center factory and Josh Meyers is a plug-and-play guy who could captain the line the next 10 years, while guard Royce Newman and tackle Cole Van Lanen are developmental players who may prove to be more depth than quality.

The "other" Rodgers, Amari, could be in the slot the very first time the Packers go three wide this season and is potentially a steal at 86th overall.

I'm not optimistic about DT Tedarrell Slaton, who I had a round to a round and a half below Khyiris Tonga, who the Bears got in the seventh round. The ceiling for CB Shemar Jean-Charles is probably a No. 3 or 4.

LB Isaiah McDuffie is intriguing but there are reasons he was at the back of the sixth round. RB Kylin Hill could step right into the A.J. Dillon role as Dillon moves up to Jamaal Williams' old spot.

Minnesota: B-

1 (23) OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

3 (2) QB Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

3 (15) ILB Chazz Surratt, Wake Forest

3 (23) OG Wyatt Davis, Ohio State

3 (27) DE Patrick Jones II, Pittsburgh

4 (14) RB Kene Nwangnu, Iowa State

4 (20) CB Camryn Bynum, California

4 (29) DE Janarius Robinson, Florida State

5 (13) WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa

5 (24) TE Zach Davidson, Central Missouri

6 (15) DT Jaylen Twyman, Pittsburgh

I'm going to ignore the Justin Fields talk because it's all speculation as to what he would have cost the Vikings and whether they could have made it happen.

Trading back to get Christian Darrisaw at 23 and snagging two third-rounders was excellent value for the 14th pick, although I liked Alijah Vera-Tucker, who the Jets took at 14, a lot better.

QB Kellen Mond at 66th overall is a real reach, especially with Davis Mills still on the board, but the other three third-round picks -- LB Chazz Surratt, OG Wyatt Davis and DE Patrick Jones II -- are all very good value, with high ceilings for Surratt and Davis.

RB Kene Nwangwu has a really high ceiling as a kick returner but was never good enough to start in the backfield at Iowa State.

Florida State DE Janarius Robinson is a fascinating traits guy, well worth a gamble but possibly not as high as they took him. CB Camryn Bynum, WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette (another kick returner) and DT Jaylen Twyman are all nice players who may or may not have what it takes to compete on the second half of the roster.

TE Zach Davidson out of FCS Central Missouri was a huge reach in the fifth round.

Detroit: A-

1 (7) OT Penei Sewell, Oregon

2 (9) DT Levi Onwuzurike, Washington

3 (8) DT Alim McNeill, North Carolina State

3 (38) CB Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse

4 (7) WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Southern Cal

4 (8) ILB Derrick Barnes, Purdue

7 (30) RB Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State

Assuming new GM Brad Holmes is rebuilding, I love the first three picks.

I have left tackle Penei Sewell as the second best prospect overall in this draft and they got him at seven. And in one of the weakest groups at defensive tackle we've seen in years, they got the second and third best prospects in Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill.

I'm sure Jim Finks is smiling up there.

I also think Syracuse CB Ifeatu Melifonwu is an absolute steal at No. 102 although he may prove to be better at safety. USC wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown comes with pluses and minuses but was great value near the top of the fourth round and could be their Week 1 starter in the slot.

LB Derrick Barnes, taken one pick after St. Brown, can play inside or out, but he fits best inside. While he has limitations, he was highly productive at Purdue.

Jermar Jefferson is a player many thought the Bears might target, although I like Khalil Herbert of Virginia Tech better even if he was a full round more expensive.

