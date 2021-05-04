Can Blackhawks' goalie Delia take advantage of rare start tonight?

Blackhawks goaltender Collin Delia, shown here in 2018, will be making his first start for the team since Jan. 17. Associated Press

Collin Delia has always exuded an aura of California Cool.

He's laid bad, relaxed, contemplative and downright polite.

But it hardly means he's not competitive. And extremely competitive, at that.

"I love to play, I love to compete and I'm super grateful for this opportunity," Delia said after making 19 saves while relieving Malcolm Subban in a 5-2 loss at Carolina on Monday.

Less than 24 hours later, coach Jeremy Colliton announced that Delia will make his first NHL start since Jan. 17 when the Hawks play the Hurricanes again tonight.

"It's just doing what he can with his opportunity now," Colliton said this morning. "Can't control what happened before. Thought he did very well last game; going back in today. As a player that's all you can do. Put your best foot forward, and then you let the chips fall."

A Season in Exile might be a good headline for Delia during an odd campaign in which all teams must carry three goaltenders. With Kevin Lankinen and Malcolm Subban doing an adequate job, Delia -- who would must clear waivers to be assigned to the AHL -- saw precious little playing time.

It's just another frustrating chapter for the 26-year-old, whose first experience between the "pipes" came while playing roller hockey at age 5.

His odyssey included time at Merrimack College in North Andover, Massachusetts; a short, difficult stint with the ECHL's Indy Fuel; and a successful run in Rockford where he helped lead the IceHogs on a deep playoff run in 2018.

After making 16 appearances for the Hawks in 2018-19, it appeared Delia would back up Corey Crawford last season. That is until GM Stan Bowman had Robin Lehner fall into his lap.

The Lehner signing sent Delia back to Rockford, where he went 16-13-1 with a .912 save percentage and 2.66 goals-against average.

As last season's training camp was ending, I asked Delia if a lot of playing time in the minors might be better than getting spot duty in the NHL. His response: Maybe, maybe not.

"Everybody talks about if you are (an NHL) backup, 'Oh, you're not getting your reps,' " Delia said. "But are we talking about just because you're playing games you're getting better? I don't think so.

"It's all about how you prepare. If you're crap for half of those 20 games, what's the point? But if you can play 20 really good games as a backup, that's something to build upon."

Which brings us to this season, where not only has Delia played just eight times (4 NHL, 4 AHL), but he's also barely getting any good reps. The only thing Delia can do is to continue working with goaltending coach Jimmy Waite before and after practices.

"It's a weird year with all the different rules and restrictions," Colliton said Monday. "So carrying an extra guy, you want to do the best you can for everyone.

"Jimmy's done a great job of trying to continue to develop everyone. Collin's put a lot of work in and hopefully he can build on (Monday's performance)."

Said Delia: "It's definitely been a long road for me, but my focus is just trying to help the team win the best I can. If that's playing or if that's playing in a supportive role, so be it. Whatever I'm called to do I'm just going to try to be ready regardless."

Colliton often talks about those players using adversity "as a springboard going forward." It's been a theme with Delia for so long that we can pull this quote from Colliton from two years ago as an example:

"We have this conversation about individual players -- sometimes they come out of the lineup or sometimes they don't play for a while or they get taken off the power play. Whatever it is, Delia is a perfect example.

"He was in the East Coast League, but it didn't mean he wasn't a huge prospect. He had the chance then and he has the chance now to be a great player in this league."

Those chances are shrinking now, but a huge one arrives tonight.