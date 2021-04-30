Bears trade up, select OT Jenkins in round 2 of NFL draft

With No. 39 pick they obtained from Panthers, the Bears drafted Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins in the second round on Friday night. Jenkins is a prospect many analysts had projected the Bears would pick at No. 20 in the first round.

The Bears traded the Panthers 52, 83 and 204 overall -- 2nd, 3rd and 6th round picks in exchange for the Jenkins pick and No. 151 in the 5th round.