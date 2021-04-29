Blackhawks, Bulls allowed to have fans beginning May 7

The Bulls will have fans at the last four games of the regular season, starting May 7 against Boston. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

The Blackhawks will welcome fans to the United Center for the final two games of the season, May 9 and 10, it was announced Thursday. Daily Herald File Photo

The Blackhawks and Bulls can have fans attend games at the United Center beginning May 7. Capacity will be 25%, or about 4,000.

The Hawks will have fans for their final two contests of the season, May 9 and 10 against Dallas. The Bulls will have fans May 7 against Boston, May 11 against Brooklyn, May 13 against Toronto and May 16 against Milwaukee.

"I think it's great," said Hawks coach Jeremy Colliton. "Obviously that extra energy will really help our guys. The impact they have at the United Center, it's well known across the league and we want to get back to it."

Colliton then quipped: "It's good to know when to shoot on the power play. We'll need them for that."

Both teams will take a phased-in approach to having fans. Beginning Saturday, when the Hawks host Florida, they will host a few hundred team-invited guests and players' family members.

Tickets can be purchased in pods of two or four adjacent seats. Throughout the arena, no two groups of seats will be closer than six feet and there will be no need to cross over other parties in the same row of seats.

Fans must complete a health screen before arriving; all tickets will be mobile; and no bags will be allowed (exceptions will include medical and diaper bags).

The Hawks are the last team based in the United States to allow fans this season.

"It'll be exciting for guys new on the team who have known playing here (to see) what it's like and the adrenaline you get from the crowd and anthem," said Hawks defenseman Connor Murphy. "For the rookies, it'll be that much more exciting. It'll hit home even more what it's like with our fans."