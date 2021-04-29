Bears trade up, take OSU QB Fields with No. 11 pick

The Bears made a big splash in Thursday night's draft. They traded up from No. 20 overall to acquire the New York Giants' No. 11 pick, which the Bears then used to select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. Associated Press

As he did four years ago when he traded up for quarterback Mitch Trubisky, Bears general manager Ryan Pace once again pulled off a trade to nab the team's quarterback of the future.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is the newest member of the Bears.

Pace executed a trade to move up to the No. 11 overall pick from their original spot at No. 20. The Bears gave up their 20th overall pick, their 2021 fifth-round pick, as well as their 2022 first-round pick and their 2022 fourth-round pick to move up.

Paired with veteran quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Nick Foles, Fields gives the Bears a young QB on a team-friendly rookie contract, and he also gives them a direction at the quarterback position beyond 2021.

Fields helped Ohio State win the Big Ten and reach the College Football Playoff national championship game last season.

The Bears paid a hefty price to move up from No. 20 to No. 11. But Pace and head coach Matt Nagy clearly felt strongly about Field's potential for the future. Many fans wondered if Pace would make such a move after his trade for Trubisky in 2017 failed so spectacularly.

Back then, Pace traded three picks to move up from No. 3 overall to No. 2. In drafting Trubisky, he left Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson on the table. The Kansas City Chiefs selected Mahomes, the future NFL MVP, 10th overall in the at draft.

Now, Pace is at it again.

If this draft move doesn't work out, it will almost certainly spell the end of Pace's tenure in Chicago. Many fans thought Pace's job might be in jeopardy at the end of the 2020 season, when the Bears finished 8-8 and failed to show much development with Trubisky. Ultimately, Pace and Nagy were given the OK from chairman George McCaskey and handed the reigns to the team for another year.

Trading up in Thursday's first round made it clear that McCaskey trusted Pace and Nagy to make the team's next big selection at quarterback.

With Dalton and Foles on the roster, it gives Nagy the flexibility to sit his new rookie quarterback as long as necessary to get him up to speed. Fans will be eager to see Fields in action, but there's no guarantee when that might happen. In 2017, Trubisky waited four games before earning his first NFL start.