Blackhawks' playoff hopes zapped by 7-4 loss to Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning's Alex Barre-Boulet, right, celebrates his goal past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Chicago. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning's Erik Cernak (81) pushes Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Murphy to the ice during a fight in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Chicago. Associated Press

There's almost nothing worse in the professional sports world than when your team falls out of the playoff race.

Jeremy Colliton knows this all too well, which was why he was hoping the Blackhawks could stay in the hunt just a little longer with a win over Tampa Bay at the United Center on Tuesday.

"The longer we can stay in the race, the better for everyone," he said. "It's a lot easier to prepare for these types of games -- especially with no fans -- if the games mean something in the standings."

Unfortunately for the Hawks, the playoff dream all but died as the Lightning exploded for 6 goals in the first 34 minutes and went on to claim a 7-4 victory. The Hawks (22-22-5) are 7 points behind Nashville and 5 behind the Stars with five of their next seven games coming against Florida (32-14-5) and Carolina.

The Lightning took a 3-1 lead after 15 minutes, burying 4 of their first 7 shots and ending Lankinen's night after one period. Wyatt Kalynuk did get the Hawks to within 3-2 on his fourth goal of the season with 2:01 remaining in the first period.

Colliton sent Subban out for the second period, but the Lightning just kept coming.

Brayden Point made it 4-2 at 6:40 by wrapping a shot around an out-of-position Subban; Blake Coleman made it 5-2 at 9:21 with a bullet that beat Subban to the far post; and Alex Killorn made it 6-2 at 13:39 by tipping in a pass from Mikhail Sergachev.

The Hawks got within 6-4 with 6:09 left in the game on Dominik Kubalik's 16th goal of the season. Patrick Kane registered the primary assist for his 60th point.

There was a lot of physical play in this one. The best example came when Lightning defenseman Luke Schenn elbowed Dominik Kubalik midway through the first period. Kubalik went sprawling to the ice and retreated to the locker room. He was able to return.

Just 2½ minutes later, Nikita Zadorov dropped the gloves with Schenn. Midway through the second period, Connor Murphy fought Erik Cernak after Cernak hit Mike Hardman next to the Hawks' bench.

Lankinen has allowed 22 goals in his last six starts, managing just an .856 save percentage and 4.39 goals-against average.

Slap shots:

Dylan Strome returned to the lineup after sitting out the last two games. Strome took 3 shots on goal in the first period, nearly scoring in the waning seconds off a pass from Alex DeBrincat. ... Adam Boqvist injured his right wrist after being hit by Erik Cernak during the second period and did not return. ... Forward Mike Hardman made his NHL debut for the Hawks. Hardman signed a two-year deal on March 30 after playing the last two seasons at Boston College. ... Tampa Bay's power-play goal with 6:21 remaining in the second period ended a streak of 18 straight penalties killed off by the Hawks.