Blackhawks' Shaw announces that he is retiring

Enough is enough.

That's what it boiled down to for Blackhawks forward Andrew Shaw, who announced Monday that he is done playing hockey.

Shaw and Stan Bowman released a joint statement detailing the decision. Both will speak to reporters at 10:30 this morning.

"There comes a time when every athlete needs to realize when their health is a priority and a future with their family is what is most important," Shaw said. "That point for me is now. After several concussions, doctors have strongly recommended I stop playing the game that I love. For once in my life, I am going to listen."

"I am extremely proud of what I accomplished in my career, and I want to make it clear; I would not change anything about it. I won two Stanley Cups, made lifelong friends -- and some enemies, too -- and will cherish those memories for the rest of my life."

Shaw, drafted by the Hawks in the fifth round in 2011, scored 116 goals and had 131 assists in 544 NHL games. His career high was 20 goals in 2013-14.

After the 2015-16 season, Shaw was a salary cap casualty and was traded to Montreal, where he scored 41 goals in 182 games across three seasons.

Shaw was then re-aquired from the Canadiens in exchange for second- and seventh-round picks in the 2020 draft and a third-round pick in the 2021 draft. The Hawks also receive the Canadiens' seventh-round pick in 2021. He only played 40 more games after that trade.

Fans will remember his tenacity, spirit and feistiness. If anyone even looked at a teammate the wrong way, Shaw was there in an instant.

Fans will also remember his 16 postseason goals -- all of them coming with the Hawks. The most important came during Game 1 of the 2013 Stanley Cup Final as Shaw scored 12:08 into triple overtime to give the Hawks a 4-3 victory over Boston.

Shaw's statement continued by saying: "To the Chicago Blackhawks organization, Stan Bowman, and Rocky Wirtz, thank you for taking a chance on a kid who was passed over twice in the NHL Draft. Without their belief in me, my underdog story would not have been written. I also want to thank the Chicago Blackhawks Medical Staff -- Dr. Michael Terry, Mike Gapski, Jeff Thomas and Patrick Becker -- for providing me with the best care I could have asked for throughout my seven years in Chicago as well as the equipment staff -- Troy Parchman, Jimmy Heintzelman, Clint Reif and DJ Kogut -- for keeping me sharp on the ice."

"To my wife, Chaunette and my kids, Andy and Dax, thank you for always standing in my corner and being my biggest fans. Thank you to my parents, Doug and Darlene, my brothers, Jason and Joshua and my sister, Alex, for always believing in me and shaping me into the man I am today. Thank you to my agent Pat Brisson for always treating me like a big dog even though I was just a little guy. And lastly, a special thanks to my coaches, Joel Quenneville, Claude Julien and Jeremy Colliton. I hope it was as fun for you to coach me as it was for me to play for you.

"I will miss the locker room and my teammates from both Chicago and Montreal. I hope they will miss me too. Though I might have been excessively loud, pulled a prank once or twice and given you a hard time, I always prided myself on keeping the mood light and being the best teammate I could be. It was a pleasure competing with you night in and night out.

"Most of all, I will miss the fans. I was lucky enough to play in two of the best hockey cities and fanbases in the world in Chicago and Montreal and I am grateful for my experiences with all of you. I gave everything I had every night for you, and you are the reason this was one of the toughest decisions in my life.

"Thank you all for giving a mutt a home, and a chance to live out my dream."