White Sox-Indians game postponed due to poor weather, field conditions
Updated 4/21/2021 2:05 PM
The White Sox caught a break Wednesday.
Scheduled to play the Indians at Progressive Field in Cleveland at 5:10 p.m., the Sox's pitching staff was running on fumes.
The Sox hadn't even announced a starting pitcher, but that became a moot point when the game was postponed due to cold weather and poor field conditions.
The game will be made up May 31 as part of a straight doubleheader, both which will run 7 innings. Game 1 is scheduled to start at 2:10 p.m.
With a scheduled day off Thursday, the White Sox will get some needed rest before opening a nine-game homestand Friday night against Texas.
