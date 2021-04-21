White Sox-Indians game postponed due to poor weather, field conditions

White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks celebrates the win Tuesday at Cleveland, and he and his teammates will get some time off after Wednesday's game was postponed due to cold weather. Associated Press

The White Sox caught a break Wednesday.

Scheduled to play the Indians at Progressive Field in Cleveland at 5:10 p.m., the Sox's pitching staff was running on fumes.

The Sox hadn't even announced a starting pitcher, but that became a moot point when the game was postponed due to cold weather and poor field conditions.

The game will be made up May 31 as part of a straight doubleheader, both which will run 7 innings. Game 1 is scheduled to start at 2:10 p.m.

With a scheduled day off Thursday, the White Sox will get some needed rest before opening a nine-game homestand Friday night against Texas.