Girls volleyball: Seniors lead the way as Buffalo Grove dumps Palatine

It was different approaches Tuesday night in Buffalo Grove. But the goal was the same as both teams completed a season that they never thought they were doing to have.

Buffalo Grove, which has a senior-heavy squad, dominated play with Palatine Tuesday as the Bison won 25-17, 25-17 in a Mid-Suburban League girls volleyball crossover match that closed out the season for both teams.

"It's not often you get to end a season with a win," BG coach Matt Priban said. "It is a little unfortunate that we got our season cut short because we are starting to come through and play our best volleyball."

The Bison had 30 kills in the match and were led by senior Shannon Coglianese, who had 8 of them.

"We ended on a win which is great," Coglianese said. "Especially with this being the last game. But it is still sad. This is obviously better than nothing."

Abby Ferris and Jennelle Vossel each had 7 kills, Jenna Rickman had 3 kills, while Celine Li and Ella McBride had 2 each. Claire Schneider had 20 assists for the Bison (11-3).

Megan Mistunaga helped the Bison pull away in both games. The senior served for 6 consecutive points in the first set after a side out gave them a 13-12 lead. She then served for 5 consecutive points in the second match to separate the Bison, who had a 16-14 lead.

"We just like to serve aggressively," Mistunaga said. "That lets us run our offense a lot better. It was a little emotional for some of us. This was an odd season, but we really came together as a team."

Palatine (6-5) was led by Jill Smith and Kylee Stammer, who each had 4 kills. Kendal Freel, Leanna Rivera, Erin McGinn and Allison Drake also had kills for the Pirates.

Coach Dan Gavin took a different avenue in Palatine's final match of the season, playing all of his team.

"We wanted to get all the girls on the court tonight," Gavin said. "This was a season unlike any other. The wins and losses are great and I don't want to undersell the importance of them. None of us thought we would be out here playing. So that they got this experience means more to me."

Smith, who is a senior, said it was a fun season for her and her teammates.

"It was definitely a special season," said Smith, who understandably had a slight glisten in her eyes.

"I am just happy we got to play. It is emotional. The girls I am playing with are just special people on and off the court. I'll have lifetime memories from this."