Giolito lasts just 1 inning in White Sox's loss to Red Sox

ASSOCIATED PRESSChicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito reacts after giving up a solo home run to Boston's Enrique Hernandez, left, in the first inning of Monday's game at Fenway Park in Boston.

Some days, you're better off just staying in bed.

For White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, that day was Monday.

In an early start (10:10 a.m. Chicago time) for the annual Patriots' Day game at Fenway Park in Boston, Giolito probably wasn't even fully awake when he was pulled from the game.

The ace right-hander lasted just 1 inning -- a career low -- in the White Sox's 11-4 loss to the Red Sox.

"I lost us a game in the first inning, so it's not a good feeling," Giolito said. "The pitcher I am, what I'm capable of doing, to go out and do that, is not doing my job. I have to make a couple adjustments and get back on the track I'd like to be on."

After sweeping a doubleheader from Boston on Sunday, the White Sox kept the pressure on in the top of the first inning when Tim Anderson singled, stole second base and scored on Luis Robert's one-out double.

In the bottom of the first, the Red Sox greeted Giolito with 6 straight hits, including Kike Hernandez's leadoff home run.

Boston scored 6 runs in the opening inning as Giolito labored through 46 pitches, with 14 of them coming on a walk to No. 9 hitter Bobby Dalbec.

Giolito tried getting it turned around in the second inning, but he was pulled after giving up a leadoff homer to J.D. Martinez and walking Rafael Devers.

Coming into the game, Giolito had a 2.55 ERA. It now stands at 5.79.

"Well, we know how good he is," manager Tony La Russa said. "Days like that happen. Sometimes you get away with a couple line drives at people and then you get sharper. But those straight hits early, it just wasn't his day. I know he wanted to keep competing, but he gave us what he had for the day and we'll look forward to next time.

"It happens to pitchers, to the best of them."

Giolito has one of the best changeups in the game, but it wasn't fooling Boston hitters in the fourth and final game of a series that ended in a split.

"I don't know, I have to look at everything," Giolito said. "As far as tipping (pitches), I have no idea. But the big thing for me was I was leaving my changeup up and it didn't have good action, based on the replays and stuff I saw. They didn't miss them.

"I don't think I was getting through it and finishing the pitch. Just leaving it up, not finishing like down through."

Giolito's short outing, on the heels of Sunday's doubleheader, taxed the bullpen and La Russa had designated hitter Yermin Mercedes (seventh) and infielder Danny Mendick (eighth) each pitch 1 inning of relief.

"What I hate to see is I blew it early to the point where we have two position players going out having to pitch, which should never happen," Giolito said. "It is what it is, it's over now and I get prepared for my next start and go out and do my thing then."

Mercedes gave up 1 run on 3 hits and 2 walks and his fastball topped out at 87 mph.

"(La Russa) asked me if I'm ready for it and I said, 'Yeah, I'm feeling good for that. If you need me, I'll be there,'" Mercedes said. "I can throw harder. I didn't try to do too much at that point, just nice and easy."