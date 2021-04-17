Blackhawks get crucial win in Detroit

Chicago Blackhawks teammates congratulate left wing Alex DeBrincat after his goal against Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Detroit. Associated Press

Despite taking just 5 shots on goal in the first period and 7 in the second, the opportunistic Chicago Blackhawks came away with crucial 4-0 victory at Detroit on Saturday.

Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat staked the Hawks to a 2-0 lead after two periods, and Malcolm Subban -- starting for the first time since March 28 -- made 29 saves. It was Subban's second shutout of the season.

Wyatt Kalynuk notched the second goal of his career early in the third period and Pius Suter notched an empty netter to complete the scoring.

After salvaging a split with the Red Wings, the Hawks (21-19-5) must now be at their absolute best in a three-game series with Nashville. Those three contests are Monday (at Nashville) and Wednesday and Friday (at Chicago).

The fourth-place Predators (24-21-1) have defeated the Hawks in all five meetings and have a 2-point lead over coach Jeremy Colliton's squad in the Central Division.

The Hawks killed off 3 Detroit power plays in the first period and 6 for the game. That included a 67-second two-man advantage for the Red Wings in the third period.

Vinnie Hinostroza set up Kane's goal with a terrific individual effort that began with a textbook backcheck on Troy Stecher. After swiping the puck from Detroit's veteran D-man, Hinostroza fed a charging Kane with a perfect pass through Marc Staal's legs.

Kane, who had just 3 goals and a 4.5% shooting percentage in the previous 21 games, fired home one of the easiest goals of his career to get the Hawks on the board.

DeBrincat made it 2-0 at 12:40 of the second period after a long blast from Connor Murphy ricocheted off Brandon Hagel in front of the net.

Hinostroza then registered his second assist of the night by sending a cross-ice pass to Kalynuk, who had an easy tap-in at 1:16 of the third. Kane also assisted on the play, giving him 41 on the season.