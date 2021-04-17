Big 8th inning from Boston seals White Sox's loss

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease pitches to a Boston Red Sox batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Boston. Associated Press

BOSTON -- Wearing their new blue-and-yellow uniforms, the Boston Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox 7-4 Saturday when Marwin Gonzalez homered to key a four-run rally in the eighth inning.

The uniforms -- lacking any red -- honor the Boston Marathon with the colors that stretch across the finish line of the famous race. They featured yellow tops with powder-blue lettering across the front, numbers on the back and caps, with white pants.

Boston was the first of seven big league teams that will don a new City Series look this season, and will wear them this weekend.

Xander Bogaerts and Kiké Hernández each had a double and three singles for the Red Sox. Bogaerts' double drove in two runs in the eighth that carried Boston to its 10th win in 11 games.

"Baseball is fun again," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. "Baseball is fun in Fenway. I don't know how many people we had in there, but it was loud."

Gonzalez homered into Boston's bullpen off Cody Heuer (1-1). J.D. Martinez drew a bases-loaded walk off reliever José Ruiz before Bogaerts' ground-rule hit dropped in down the right-field line before bouncing into the stands.

"This is a pretty good team, a pretty special team," Gonzalez said.

White Sox right fielder Adam Eaton robbed Rafael Devers of a homer when he made a leaping grab before crashing into the wall and hit an RBI double. José Abreu added an RBI double and two hits.

"I think he's been one of the guys that's been most consistent," White Sox manager Tony La Russa said of Eaton. "He made a great play."

The White Sox (6-8) have lost four of their last six.

"I guess at this point in the season we're not going to freak out about the record and why we're losing games and why we're under .500," catcher Zack Collins said.

Adam Ottavino (2-1) struck out all three batters he faced for the victory.

Friday night's series opener was postponed due to snow and rain. It's scheduled as the nightcap of a split admission doubleheader on Sunday.