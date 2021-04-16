Injured Engel getting close to rejoining White Sox

Out since March 21 with a strained right hamstring, outfielder Adam Engel hopes to back on the White Sox's active roster when they open a homestand next Friday. Associated Press

The White Sox were supposed to open a six-game road trip against the Red Sox at Fenway Park Friday night, but it was postponed due a rain-snow mix.

The game will be made up Sunday as part of a split doubleheader.

When the White Sox are back at Guaranteed Rate Field next Friday against the Rangers, Adam Engel is hoping his lengthy recovery from a right hamstring strain comes to an end and he's back on the active roster.

In a March 20 Cactus League game, Engel injured the hamstring while making a running catch.

The 29-year-old outfielder was having a solid spring with 3 home runs and 7 RBI in 14 games and he can't wait to get back.

"I think it's very realistic," Engel said of returning late next week. "The hamstring's coming along really well."

Engel might have been back by now, but he had a setback late last week.

"I was just running, part of my rehab, pushed it a little bit too hard," Engel said. "I was feeling really good one day and I was on my last rep of the day and pushed it a little too much. This is my first ever hamstring problem so I'm kind of learning what I can and can't do with it.

"Definitely being much more cautious this time around. Unfortunately, I had to learn the hard way in that regard. But like I said, making really good progress, I've had a lot of really good days in a row now. So I'm very optimistic."

Luis Robert is set in center field for the Sox, but Engel could split time with Andrew Vaughn in left and Adam Eaton in right.

A solid defender, Engel batted a career high .295 last season and had 3 homers and 12 RBI in 36 games.

Knowing the White Sox need some outfield help is a likely reason for the setback.

"I try not to get on myself too hard about pushing it too much that one day, but it's hard," Engel said. "I think any competitor will tell you when you have an opportunity to help your team win and you're on the (injured list), it's really hard to find that balance between trying to get healthy and making the decision to not push yourself.

"It's a hard thing to do because we want to get out there and compete, we want to be with our teammates and help the team win. Most definitely, I think if this was an off-season injury I probably wouldn't have had a setback because I'd know I had time and games aren't being played and all those different things, they kind of all play into that, a sense of urgency you have to kind of fight."

Rotation update:

After going on the IL Wednesday with COVID-19 symptoms, Dylan Cease was reinstated Friday after a series of negative tests.

Cease was set to start Friday, but he's been pushed to Saturday after the game was postponed.

For Sunday's doubleheader, Dallas Keuchel will start one of the games and the White Sox are TBA in the other.

Lucas Giolito gets the ball against the Red Sox on Monday.