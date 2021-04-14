 

Oh yes! Rodon throws no-hitter for White Sox

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Carlos Rodon pitched a no-hitter for the White Sox Wednesday night in an 8-0 win over the Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field.

    Carlos Rodon pitched a no-hitter for the White Sox Wednesday night in an 8-0 win over the Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field. Associated Press

 
Scot Gregor
 
 
Updated 4/14/2021 10:15 PM

Scratched from Monday's start against the Indians with an upset stomach, White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon was feeling fine Wednesday night.

Almost perfectly fine.

 

Rodon took the mound against Cleveland and pitched a no-hitter in the Sox's 8-0 win at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Working on a perfect game with one out in the ninth inning, Rodon hit Roberto Perez in the foot.

In his second start of the young season, Rodon completely shut down the Indians with a brilliant blend of fastballs that zipped up to 99 mph in the final inning, sliders and changeups.

Rodon had 7 strikeouts over the 9 spotless innings and he threw 114 pitches.

In the ninth inning, Rodon retired leadoff man Josh Naylor on a great defensive play from first baseman Jose Abreu.

After barely plunking Perez, Rodon struck out Yu Chang and got Jordan Luplow to ground out to third baseman Yoan Moncada to end it.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 