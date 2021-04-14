Oh yes! Rodon throws no-hitter for White Sox

Scratched from Monday's start against the Indians with an upset stomach, White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon was feeling fine Wednesday night.

Almost perfectly fine.

Rodon took the mound against Cleveland and pitched a no-hitter in the Sox's 8-0 win at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Working on a perfect game with one out in the ninth inning, Rodon hit Roberto Perez in the foot.

In his second start of the young season, Rodon completely shut down the Indians with a brilliant blend of fastballs that zipped up to 99 mph in the final inning, sliders and changeups.

Rodon had 7 strikeouts over the 9 spotless innings and he threw 114 pitches.

In the ninth inning, Rodon retired leadoff man Josh Naylor on a great defensive play from first baseman Jose Abreu.

After barely plunking Perez, Rodon struck out Yu Chang and got Jordan Luplow to ground out to third baseman Yoan Moncada to end it.