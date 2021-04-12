IDPH says IHSA athletes in low-risk sports don't need masks

The Illinois High School Association Board of Directors met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday and took action on several items, including announcing updates from the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding masks for student-athletes competing in low-risk outdoor sports and activities.

Those competing in low-risk outdoor sports and activities are no longer required to wear masks while competing. In-season IHSA sports and activities impacted by this update include bass fishing, baseball, softball, tennis, and track & field. Athletes must continue to wear masks in these sports and activities when they are not actively competing (i.e. athletes on the bench).

Officials in these sports and activities must continue to wear masks unless they are socially distanced. More guidance will be provided to the coaches and officials in these respective sports from the IHSA in the coming days.

IDPH also recommends COVID-19 testing for student-athletes in high-risk sports. IDPH announced that the state will fund optional testing for any school teams who wish to test their high-risk sports teams. Current high-risk IHSA sports include football, boys lacrosse, and wrestling. The IHSA will provide member schools with state testing contacts when that information is available from IDPH.

For an updated version of the IDPH All-Sports Policy log on to https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/community-guidance/sports-safety-guidance.