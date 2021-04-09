Mercedes off to sizzling start with Sox: 'I'm just trying to be Yermin'

Yermín Mercedes celebrates as he rounds the bases during the first inning of a baseball game after homering against the Royals on Thursday. White Sox fans are feeling the love for emotional rookie Mercedes, who was leading the major leagues with a .556 batting average through Thursday's play. Associated Press

The White Sox were off Friday, a needed day of rest after six weeks of spring training, seven straight games on the West Coast and a rain-delayed home opener.

"I think it comes at a really good time," manager Tony La Russa said. "The guys just came to town, they've got to settle in, it's a perfect day to get a lot of stuff done for their families."

Reports are not confirmed, but Yermín Mercedes probably spent Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field, waiting for the Sox's ballpark to open.

After bursting out of the gates with 8 straight hits to begin the season -- a major-league record -- Mercedes has barely cooled down.

In Thursday's 6-0 home win over the Royals, Mercedes backed starting pitcher Lance Lynn's brilliant effort with a 485-foot home run and a single.

The 2-for-4 showing actually dropped his batting average, from .565 to .556, but that was still good enough to lead the majors through Thursday's play.

An emotional athlete who stuck it out through seven minor-league season and another year in independent ball, Mercedes was one last players added to the White Sox's roster coming out of training camp.

If Eloy Jimenez didn't go down late in Cactus League play with a ruptured left pectoral tendon, Mercedes would likely be at the Sox's alternate training site in Schaumburg.

Not only is he making the most of the opportunity, Sox fans are flocking to the 5-foot-11, 245-pound Dominican Republic native.

The reduced crowd of 8,207 went crazy Thursday when Mercedes hit the third-longest home run in Guaranteed Rate Field history.

After the game, Mercedes was happy to pose for some pictures.

"They want me," he said. "They love me right now because of the things I'm doing."

Mercedes feels the same way.

"I just want to know my fans, just to give love," he said. "They know I'm in love with them. They're feeling that. They're crazy with me when I'm close to them. They take a photo. They take a video. I feel great with that because I know I have big fans here in Chicago. I just want to give the love, too. That's what I want to do."

There always seems to be a handful of major-league players that come from out of nowhere and garner headlines early in the season. Some sustain the success and go on to have notable careers.

Most others do not.

We'll see how Mercedes fares moving forward, but the natural catcher is certainly building a solid foundation.

In addition to the staggering 8 straights to start the season, his 15 hits through the first 8 games of the season are the most since Hall of Famer Frank Thomas had 16 in 2000.

Mercedes also has the franchise record for most hits through his first 7 career games.

He was named American League Player of the Week on Monday.

"I'm feeling comfortable," he said. "I'm feeling great because I know I have people behind me, who want to support me playing, want to know more (about) Yermín Mercedes. I'm feeling great with that.

"That's the reason I'm feeling great right now, because every time I'm at home plate, every time I'm playing, I'm just trying to be Yermín. That's me, having fun. If you're having fun, everything is going to be all right. Just having fun when you're playing, that's the thing I have. That's Yermín for you."

It's an infectious approach, and Mercedes is also feeling the love in the White Sox's clubhouse.

"He's got a great personality, he loves the spotlight and he wants to be in big situations," catcher Yasmani Grandal said. "And you want to have a guy like that in the lineup. It seems like the stage is not big enough for him. Hopefully he can keep it going and keep helping us hit."