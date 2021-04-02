Vaughn excited, anxious in first game with White Sox

A major-league debut comes with multiple emotions.

Excitement is the obvious one, and Andrew Vaughn was feeling it before taking the field for the White Sox Friday night against the Angels.

"Every kid dreams about this growing up, playing in the backyard, going through Little League," Vaughn said. "The dream is to get to the big leagues. It's pretty surreal. I'm just so honored to be here."

Being nervous is another familiar feeling, and Vaughn was undoubtedly experiencing some anxiety before hitting fifth for the Sox against Los Angeles.

Swinging a bat is something that has always been a source of comfort for Vaughn, the No. 3 overall pick in 2019 out of the University of California.

A natural first baseman who is entered spring training as the favorite to claim the White Sox's vacant designated hitter job, Vaughn found himself in left field against the Angels in his first game.

With Eloy Jimenez (ruptured left pectoral tendon) out for 5-6 months, Vaughn is playing the outfield for the first time since he was a teenager.

Vaughn did get some work in left last summer at the Sox's alternate training site in Schaumburg and at the end of spring training after Jimenez was injured in a March 24 Cactus League game trying to catch a Sean Murphy home run.

"Just reading the ball off the bat is the biggest thing," said Vaughn, who celebrates his 23rd birthday Saturday. "Taking live reads in batting practice has been huge and getting used to how the ball spins toward the line. These guys are pretty strong at this level so the ball backspins and it will travel a little farther than you think. Just knowing you have to get behind it."