Lamb looking to make impact with White Sox

Fully recovered from 2018 shoulder surgery, Jake Lamb is looking for a fresh start with the White Sox.

"In '18 and '19, there was definitely some issues," said Lamb, who signed with the Sox on Tuesday after being released by the Braves last weekend. "Last year I was healthy with Arizona, I just straight up didn't play well. Got in a second chance with Oakland and got in a nice groove. Now I'm here, and I definitely do feel like I'm trending up."

A power bat from the left side, the 30-year-old Lamb batted .239 with 84 home runs and 312 RBI in 609 games with the Diamondbacks and A's the last seven seasons.

He can play third base and DH. The White Sox might also see what Lamb can do in left field.

"I think he can play the outfield, I'm sure he can," manager Tony La Russa said. "I've said it before, not to disrespect outfielders, but if you're an infielder you spend every pitch working jumps. And if the ball's not hit at you you're moving one way or another. Going to the outfield, you get a bigger perspective and as far as routine plays, you can learn to be an outfielder quicker than an outfielder can learn to be an infielder, as long as you work at it."