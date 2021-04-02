Blackhawks move Hagel to COVID protocol

The Blackhawks placed forward Brandon Hagel in COVID protocol Friday morning, meaning he will not travel to Nashville for Saturday's game.

Hagel played in Thursday's loss to Carolina at the United Center, scoring his fifth goal of the season in the second period. It's unknown if Hagel tested positive or if he must quarantine due to a close contact.

"No update other than he's in the COVID protocol and we'll see," said coach Jeremy Colliton, who ran the team through a 30-minute practice at Fifth Third Arena.

Vancouver has had its next three games called off due to eight players testing positive.

"We're still in it, no doubt," Colliton said. "Hopefully we're closer to the end than the beginning at this point. Everyone can get excited about things that are happening and looking ahead. But just like everything else, you've got to take it day to day."

With Hagel out, Colliton had Kirby Dach centering the top line with Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane as his wingers. Pius Suter moved down to the third line with Mattias Janmark and Dylan Strome. David Kampf centered the second line with Dominik Kubalik and Philipp Kurashev.

Said Colliton on Dach, DeBrincat and Kane: "They're going to play together, whether it's a bunch of shifts or all the shifts or some shifts. We haven't settled on a lineup yet, so we thought we'd get them some reps."